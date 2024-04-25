Committee of the Whole for Municipality of the County Makes Recommendations to Council on Electoral Boundary Review and Voting for Next Municipal Election

Committee of the whole for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish made a couple of recommendations for council concerning an electoral boundary review and the voting method in the upcoming municipal election.

Antigonish County Warden McCarron said council previously received an extension from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to get the review complete, noting they started the process but paused in January because of the proposed consolidation. Now they may not have to do it until after the upcoming municipal election.

Following Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, McCarron explained the UARB recently said if council submitted an application to maintain the status quo rather than go through the review process, the UARB wouldn’t oppose. The committee of the whole made a motion to recommend council vote in favour of the status quo application.

After the fall election, said McCarron, a date will be set for a new boundary review

Committee of the whole also voted to recommend the next municipal election use traditional paper ballot voting.

Council will vote on the recommendations at the next regular council meeting, with McCarron noting both recevied unanimous support at committee of the whole.