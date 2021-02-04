Community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Nova Scotians 80 and Older to Begin Later this Month

The first community-based clinic for Nova Scotians age 80 and older will begin later this month as Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continue to expand.

After those 80 and older receive their vaccine, the next group will be people 75- to 79-years-old.

Vaccinations will continue in declining five-year age blocks until all Nova Scotians receive their vaccine.

The first community-based clinic for Nova Scotians 80 and older will begin Monday, Feb. 22 in Halifax.

Nine more community-based clinics in Antigonish, Halifax Regional Municipality, Truro, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Kentville, Yarmouth, Amherst and Bridgewater are planned in March for those 80 and older.

Prototype clinics in pharmacies will launch in early March, with plans to expand to more locations by early April.

During an update Wednesday, Premier Stephen McNeil said the province administered more than 16,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

Those prioritized in Phase 1 include those working with patients, residents and workers in long-term care homes as well as designated caregivers, and those who live and work in Department of Community Services facilities. The province is engaging with First Nations and African Nova Scotian communities during Phase 1 to understand the needs of the communities.

Those prioritized in Phase 2 include community doctors and nurses, dentists, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, those who live or work in large group settings, and people travelling in and out of province for work. All other Nova Scotians, regardless of profession or health condition, will receive the vaccine based on their age.