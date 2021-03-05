Community Health Boards Announce Wellness Fund Grants in Northern Zone

The 10 Community Health Boards of the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Northern Zone have awarded close to $163,000 in funding to local groups.

The grants from the Community Health Boards Wellness Fund are given annually to non-profit organizations across the province to improve the health of their communities. This year a special emphasis was placed on projects that mitigated the impacts of COVID-19.

About a dozen projects in Pictou County received funding including a meal program at A. G. Baillie Memorial School, a literacy program through the Pictou County Continuous Learning Association, and Mental Health First Aid Training for Exercise Educators by the Nova Scotia Fitness Association. Other approved grants include the Pictou County Rainbow Community Association for a Trans Youth Support Group, a Fine Arts program from the Pictou County Chapter of Autism Nova Scotia and an Equipment Loans Program through various recreation departments in the county.