Conservation Group Welcomes Federal Commitment to Safeguard Habitats for Species at Risk

federal initiative to safeguard habitats for species at risk. Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has announced the creation of the Natural Heritage Conservation program, a 100-million dollar four-year federal government commitment to support private land conservation.
An organization that has several local properties under its protection is welcoming a new
Kathryn Morse of the Nature Conservancy of Canada says the government pledge is significant.
The NCC’s work in Nova Scotia began in 1971, with the protection of a 520 acre property at Sight Point in Inverness County’s Mabou Highlands. Last fall, the NCC announced it has protected three habitats on Cape Breton Island totalling 676 acres in the Iona, Marble Mountain, and West Lake Ainslie areas.