Construction Beginning on New Skatepark for the Town of Pictou

Groundbreaking on a new skatepark for the Town of Pictou is set for this week, with the opening slated for the fall.

The town received $75,000 through the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund. Michelle Young, recreation services manager with the Town of Pictou, said the tender for the project closed at just over $300,000, with Pro Pour Concrete Services doing the work. She said the Pictou County Skatepark Society did a good portion of the fundraising, with the town and other sources chipping in.

Young said the effort to bring a skatepark to the area began some time ago, noting the local skatepark society really ramped up their fundraising over the last three years. She called it a community driven project.