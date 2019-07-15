Antigonish Coop Country Store
Couple displaced in Pictou County Fire

No one was hurt in a fire that extensively damaged a home in MacPhersons Mills, about 15 kilometres southeast of New Glasgow yesterday. A man and a woman have been displaced by the blaze. Neither was home at the time of the fire. The couple will stay with a relative for now. They are being helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and food.