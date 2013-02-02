Courts of Nova Scotia announce Three Judicial Appointments with Ties to Northeastern Nova Scotia

Two people with ties to the local area have been appointed as judges to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia’s Family Division, while a third has been promoted to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

Among the appointments to the bench of the Supreme Court’s Family Division is Pictou County native Christine Doucet. She received her Bachelor of Journalism with a Combined Honours in Law from Carleton University in 1996 and her Law Degree from Dalhousie University in 2001. Her career has been varied, including several years as a newspaper journalist, and practicing law in Vancouver and Nova Scotia. She has instructed at the University of Kings College and the Dalhousie law school and has advanced mediation training. Doucet will preside in Halifax.

Also appointed to the bench of the Supreme Court’s Family Division is Terrance Sheppard, who practiced law with various firms in Halifax and Antigonish, specializing in family, criminal and fertility law. Sheppard will preside in Truro.

Promoted to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal is Justice Robin Gogan. Gogan, a graduate of St. FX University, has been Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia since 2013, and has presided primarily in Sydney and Port Hawkesbury