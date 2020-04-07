COVID-19 Screening Revised, New Directive Issued to Province’s Nursing Homes

Provincial Health officials say 31 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday. Of that

number, three infections were reported in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Gusyborough Counties and Cape Breton. Another three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the NSHA’s Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, says it has revised its screening protocols for COVID-19, removing travel from one of the requirements for assessment. Strang says it’s part of efforts to better identify and respond to community spread.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 293; 9 are in hospital and 64 have recovered.