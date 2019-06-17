Cuzner believes all Cape Breton will Benefit from New Cabot Links Airport

A Cape Breton MP says a new airport in western Cape Breton will benefit the whole island.

Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner said talk of a new airport for Inverness has been in the air for about 10 years and was supported by the previous Inverness County Council. He said the current council re-prioritized its infrastructure investments, while still being supportive of the initiative by Cabot Links in trying to bring commercial air service to the area.

Cuzner said he saw the case for an airfield in Margaree and says the case for Cabot Links is even better.

The managers of the Allan J MacEachen Port Hawkesbury Airport, Celtic Air Services, have criticized any government involvement in the proposed new airport, saying it would be a matter of the federal government picking a winner and a loser in Cape Breton Tourism. Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton said a new airport is not a good use of public money. Town Council is also wondering if economic impact and environmental assessments have been completed for the Cabot Links Airport.

Cuzner said it’s important to remember that mostly private planes use the Port Hawkesbury airport whereas the Cabot Links initiative would involve scheduled commercial air service with direct flights to the area. He also called the area a tourism cluster that needs proper infrastructure.