Dave Hanhams Wins District 4 By-Election in Guysborough District Municipality

Voters in the Guysborough District Municipality’s District 4 have chosen Dave Hanhams to be their representative on municipal council. A by-election to fill the vacant seat was held Saturday. Hanhams garnered 167 votes, ahead of second place finisher Elaine Durling with 78 votes, followed by Tino Winters with 53 and Jenny MacDonald with 42 votes. In all, 340 ballots were cast in the election

The seat became vacant following the January death of long-time councillor Blair George. George was a member of council for more than 30 years.