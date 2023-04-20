David Hiller is the Municipality of Pictou County’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year

David Hillier was named the Municipality of Pictou County’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year during a

special celebration held at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on April 18.

Hillier, a Merigomish resident, has been instrumental in the development of the Merigomish School House and as a leader with the Merigomish Area Recreation and Social Association (MARSA).

Hillier joined in on the effort of transforming the former school into a community centre at its infancy and helped what started as a dream of Pete Redcliff and his wife Debbie become reality.

Today, the Merigomish School House has become a hub of activity that includes monthly events for all ages. It regularly hosts concerts, music bingo, trivia nights and a market.

Hillier continues to help coordinate many events held at the facility and continues to take a leadership role in MARSA.

With a background as a recording engineer, he has been able to connect with many musical performers who have delighted the community with their concerts at the schoolhouse. At the same time, he’s the kind of person who is willing to do the mundane jobs – descaling the dishwasher, dumping the dehumidifier, watering plants and shovelling steps.

Warden Robert Parker praised the efforts of those who give selflessly to make their communities a better place to live.