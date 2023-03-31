Dawn, Her Dad & The Tractor to be Shown in Antigonish Tonight as Part of International Transgender Day of Visbility

A feature film that includes scenes of Antigonish Town and County is returning home tonight.

To mark International Transgender Day of Visibility, “Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor”, written and directed by Shelley Thompson will be shown tonight at St. FX University’s Schwartz Auditorium at 6:30. Admission is by donation. Thompson says all donations to the screening tonight will go to the Dawn Fund. The fund was created by Thompson to support Trans youth at Phoenix Youth Programs in Halifax.

Thompson says aside from raising money, she’s hopeful it will continue raise awareness of discrimination faced by trans people worldwide.

A number of screenings of the show are planned across the country today including Halifax, Bedford, Toronto, Winnipeg, as well as Leduc and Calgary, Alberta. There was a screening last night at Horton High School, near Wolfville; some scenes in the movie were also shot in the Annapolis Valley.

“Dawn, Her Dad & The Tractor” tells the story of a a young trans woman who returns to the family farm after the death of her mother and sees her father and sister for the first time since her transition