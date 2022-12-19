BOY – Kate and Ryan Bronishewski
St. FX Earth Sciences Professor Receives $1.4 Million in Fed...12:31 pm | Read Full Article
A St. FX University Earth Sciences professor has been awarded $1.4 million in research funding from the federal government. The support is part of a renewal of a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Climate Dynamics for an additional seven years. CRC Tier 1 chairs are awarded to outstanding researchers acknowledged by their peers as […]
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Public Input on Redesign ...11:51 am | Read Full Article
On December 5, Nova Scotia Public Works hosted a public information session on the redesign for the Port Hastings roundabout at the Port Hastings Fire Hall. Public Works consulted with stakeholders and the public on the project for a couple of years and it was decided to re-evaluate the connectivity of Trunk 4 and Trunk […]
Sports Roundup – December 185:40 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS U15: The WearWell Bombers defeated the Novas 6-4 in a high-scoring affair at the Wellness Centre. Today, the teams go their separate ways, with the Bombers welcoming the Halifax Wolverines to the Wellness Centre at 11 am, while the Novas host the Dartmouth Whalers at the Keating Centre at 1:30. U16 AAA: The […]