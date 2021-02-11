Desmond Inquiry set to Resume Tuesday in Port Hawkesbury

The Desmond Inquiry is set to resume next Tuesday at the Port Hawkesbury Court house. The inquiry is expected to run Tuesday to Fridays for a period of four weeks.

The inquiry is investigating why former soldier Lionel Desmond himself and his family in January, 2017 in Upper Big Tracadie. The inquiry is also exploring several specific issues, including whether Desmond and his family had access to appropriate mental health and domestic violence interventions services leading up to their deaths. Testimony began in the inquiry in January of last year, but was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.