A big drop in diesel prices.

The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause early Saturday morning to lower diesel by 9.3 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.89.7 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $190.5.

Gasoline is unchanged, leaving the minimum price for a litre of diesel at $1.58.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.59.1 on Cape Breton.