Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Discussions Underway to Establish the Nova Scotia Guard; Volunteers that can assist During and After and Emergency in the Province

Apr 15, 2024 | Regional News

Discussions have begun in the province to establish the Nova Scotia Guard; volunteers with specialty skills and can fill a variety of roles during and after an emergency.  It will overseen by a new Department of Emergency Management.

Flooding in Monastery from post-Tropical Storm Fiona, 2022 (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

Premier Tim Houston says legislation to create the Nova Scotia Guard and the new department was tabled during the latter stages of the spring sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature.
Houston says there will be consultations with a number of organizations about the Nova Scotia Guard over the summer, including search and rescue, volunteer fire departments, and the United Way.
Houston says following the consultations, it will be formalized in  the legislation in the fall


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year