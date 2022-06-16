District of Guysborough Council Discusses Summer Employment

At the regular council meeting for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough on

Wednesday, District one Councillor Paul Long noted that there were more summer employment positions for youth than there were available to fill them.

Warden Vernon Pitts noted that he expected this situation would continue due to the aging demographic of the area. Long added that in the past, summer jobs were mainly filled by returning university students but now, most employers relied on high school students to fill the vacancies.