District of Guysborough Council Favours a Roundabout for Highway 4/Highway 16 Intersection in Monastery

In the previous Liberal government’s 5-year highway improvement plan, a roundabout was proposed for the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 16 in Monastery. At the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s regular council meeting– held on Wednesday — council passed a motion to send a letter to the Department of Transportation and Active Transit as well as to the recently elected MLA for Guysborough-Tracadie Greg Morrow to let it be known that council is in support of the roundabout project.

Discussion in council noted that talk had been heard that a T-junction rather than a roundabout might be considered for the intersection as a cost saving measure. MODG Warden Vernon Pitts said a roundabout would be preferred as it maintains the flow of traffic and reduces the chance of accidents.