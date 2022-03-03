District of Guysborough Donates $25,000 to Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal Fund

A special council meeting was held following the monthly committee of the whole in the

Municipality of the District of Guysborough last night where council passed a motion to donate $25,000 to Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal Fund. The federal government has pledged to match donations making the contribution $50,000.

MODG Warden Vernon Pitts also signed a letter last evening, to be sent to the mayors and wardens of all municipal units in the province, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities asking them to contribute to the fund if they were able.

The motion to make the donation was approved unanimously and the letter, when read to council and attending municipal staff, was met with applause.

Pitts said the donation was made to support democracy, to support an elected government facing down the advances of a dictator.