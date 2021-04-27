Clare Champoux named a Fellow of the International College of Dentists

An Antigonish resident has received a prestigious recognition by her peers in dentistry. Dr.

Clare Champoux, who had a long-time dentistry practice in Antigonish has been named a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. Membership in the college, signified by the honourary title of Fellow is by invitation only. Those who receive the honour are dentists who have made significant contributions to the profession, their community and successfully completed a thorough peer review process.

Champoux is now a Teaching Fellow with the Faculty of Dentistry at Dalhousie University.