Dr. Sister Dorothy Moore receives honorary degree from STFX University

During its morning convocation ceremony on Sunday morning, STFX university conferred an honorary degree to Dr. Sister Dorothy Moore, from Membertou, Nova Scotia. In 1954, she entered the Sisters of St. Martha and made her final vows in 1956. Since then, Moore has been widely acclaimed for her significant success in helping to improve the lives of Mi’kmaq people.

For most of her 22-year tenure, Moore taught at schools in Nova Scotia and Alberta. In 1980, she became the principal of the Eskasoni Elementary and Junior High School. From 1985 to 1995, she served on the faculty at Cape Breton University and was instrumental in developing the Mi’kmaq Studies Program which laid the foundation for what is now Unama’ki College.

From 1995 to 2002, Moore worked at the Department of Education, where she was instrumental in developing history and Mi’kmaq language curriculum for use in the public school system. She has been named to the Order of Nova Scotia and the Order of Canada, and holds honorary doctoral degrees from Cape Breton University, Mount Saint Vincent University, and Saint Mary’s University

Speaking to the education graduates, she said she will continue to walk with them in spirit.

Moore congratulated all of the graduates and urged them to celebrate.