Eastern Counties Regional Library and District of St. Mary’s sign a Memorandum of Understanding

The District of St. Mary’s and Eastern Counties Regional Library signed a memorandum of understanding as a way of working together more effectively.

Laura Emery, CEO of the ECRL, said the agreement lays out shared responsibilities, means for regular innovation, good communication practices, makes sure they are leveraging all resources together effectively, and bringing the best they can for the community.

Emery said she expects other municipal partners will take the MOU and personalize and customize it for their communities and areas. She thanked the District of St. Mary’s and everyone involved, noting they also received support from the province.