Eastern Counties Regional Library Offering Curbside Service

While Eastern Counties Regional Library branches are closed to the public until further notice, ECRL is able to offer curbside pick-up service at branches and its headquarters in Mulgrave.

A release from ECRL states staff will be available during regular hours to assist residents by phone. COVID-19 safety measures remain in place.

The Port Hawkesbury Library located in the SAERC building is closed for deep cleaning, with the expected reopen set for the week of May 3rd. Port Hawkesbury users should keep library items and ECRL will renew loans as needed.

People looking for assistance are asked to call ECRL headquarters in Mulgrave at 1-855-787-7323.