Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition declared a success

year. Donald MacLellan says more than 12,000 people passed through the fair gates. That's up from last year. The manager of the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition in Antigonish is pleased with the event thisyear.

MacLellan says the addition of well known Inverness County entertainer Ashley MacIsaac helped boost the numbers.

However, there was some sad news from the fair. MacLellan says one animal died at the exhibition, a horse from Middleton. MacLellan says the horse was about to compete in the horse pulling competition when it dropped to the ground. MacLellan says horse was transported to Prince Edward Island for an autopsy at the Atlantic Veterinary College. There’s no word on the cause of death.