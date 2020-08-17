Eastern Tip Trails Association Making Improvements to the Chapel Gully Trail

The Eastern Tip Trails Association had a busy summer so far.

Susan O’Handley, secretary for the community volunteer organization, said they replaced all the signs on the Chapel Gully Trail and they hoped to have a highway sign installed as of last week. There is a new sitting area at Winter Creek, and the picnic tables and benches are freshly painted

The group, located in Canso, recently received a $12,000 grant from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough for the work.

O’Handley said the trail is busy. In Summers past, they received traffic from all over the world.