Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet adds Pizza Oven to its Outdoor Education Experience

An Antigonish County school known for its outdoor education has added another element to its facilities. In an initiative driven by students in the Grade 9 technology class, Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet now has an outdoor pizza oven. Located next to its outdoor classroom, the oven is heated by burning charcoal.

Physical Education and Technology teacher Chris Demers says designing and building the oven was an educational experience for the students.

Demers says they had some help, including technical assistance from welder Kevin Boyle, and contributions of steel from Steelmac. Pizza Delight donated prepared pizza’s for cooking in the oven for the students this week.

St. FX University also contributed to cover the cost of some of the materials. The university will be using the school’s grounds and the oven for outdoor education this summer.