There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health Officials say the new cases are in the Central Zone. Two are connected to previously reported cases. Six are under investigation. There are now 33 active cases of the virus.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the increasing case numbers tell us we need to follow public health protocols to get back on track, especially in the greater Halifax area. He adds there are restrictions and guidelines in place to protect the health of Nova Scotians, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands.