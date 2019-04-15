Electoral Boundaries Commission Tables Report

The province’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has tabled its final report. The commission is recommendding 55 seats in the House of Assembly, up from the current 51. It includes the restoration of the Acadian electoral districts of Richmond, Clare and Argyle and the African-Nova Scotia Electoral District of Preston. There’s also two additional seats recommended for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In its interim report, the commission had considered a 56th seat in its options, creating an exceptional electoral district for Cheticamp. However, in its final report, the commission decided against a Cheticamp district.

The commission is also proposing to removing part of the eastern shore that had been added in 2012 to Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie. The riding will be renamed Guysborough-Tracadie.