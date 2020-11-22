Eleven New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are eleven new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials say all eleven cases are in the Central Zone. Six are connected to previously reported cases; five are under investigation.

This does not include a potential case that was detected on Saturday night in a pilot rapid COVID-19 screening program for bar staff and patrons in downtown Halifax. About 150 rapid tests were administered, mostly on staff. Of 10 patrons tested, one was positive. That person also underwent the standard test, which provides a higher level of accuracy. Results are pending, that person has been self-isolating since Saturday evening.

There are now 44 active cases of the virus in the province.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang says the majority of the new cases are social interactions; people who may or may not be symptomatic going downtown with friends and staying for several hours