Emergency Department at Strait Richmond Hospital to be be closed from Saturday to Monday

The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will be closed for most of the weekend. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the E-R will not be accepting patients from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday. There are no physicians available to cover shifts.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.