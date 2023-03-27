Enabling Legislation for Consolidation of Antigonish Town and County Paused by Province

Reports out of Antigonish Town Council show the province will not introduce special legislation

this spring seeking the amalgamation of the Town and County of Antigonish.

Back in October, both councils voted in favour of a motion to request the special legislation. Since then there has been push back from some residents, with a poll commissioned by citizens group Let Antigonish Decide states 70.4 per cent of respondents feel Antigonish Town and County residents should be given a vote before a merger of the two municipal bodies is considered.