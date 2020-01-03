Environment Canada Expects Storm on Sunday, More than 15 Centimetres of Snow Expected in Some Areas of Nova Scotia

Environment Canada is monitoring a weather system approaching the region that it expects will bring snow to the province on Sunday into Monday morning. The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement saying some parts of the province could receive more than 15 centimetres of the white stuff. The highest amounts of snowfall are likely in the northern mainland and Cape Breton.

Southern parts of the province will likely have snow mixed with rain in the morning, changing to snow later in the day.

Environment Canada says there is significant uncertainly in the specific intensity and exact locations of the heaviest snow. Strong winds are also expected with the system to create reduced visibility in blowing snow later in the day and Sunday evening. Accumulating snow, mixed precipitation and blowing snow will make travel difficult on Sunday; motorists are advised to exercise caution.