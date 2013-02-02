Environment Canada Issues Special Statement, warning of Rain and Strong Winds this Weekend in the Eastern Mainland and Cape Breton

Environment Canada is monitoring a system that is expected to bring rain to the eastern mainland and Cape Breton this weekend.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying the system will bring 25 to 50 millimetres of rain, higher amounts possible in some areas. It will also be windy, with gusts of 70 to 90 kilometres an hour. The storm is expected to be with us from Friday night to Saturday evening.

What’s concerning about this system is that similar storms in the past have caused pooling of water on roadways and localized flooding in low lying areas. Significant snow melt and runoff may also occur. Environment Canada says be sure to clear storm drains and gutters of ice and other debris.