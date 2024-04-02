Environment Canada Monitoring Potential Snow Storm

We could be in for an early spring storm later this week.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the province, saying a multi-day storm that could bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, with more potentially over Cape Breton. The disturbance will move into the province overnight Wednesday with snow arriving later on Thursday across Cape Breton.

The snow is likely to be very wet and heavy along with gusty easterly winds and may cause tree branches to break, and power outages may occur.