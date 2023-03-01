Environment Canada Monitors Approaching Winter Storm to the Province

Environment Canada is watching a winter storm that is expected to arrive Thursday evening and continue Friday morning.

The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement for much of the province, including the eastern mainland, Richmond and southern Inverness Counties, saying signicant snowfall in the range of 15 to 25 centimetres is anticipated with maximum wind gusts of 70 kilometres an hour.

The snow is expected to begin over southwestern parts of the province Thursday afternoon and spread eastward to Cape Breton by late Thursday evening.

Driving conditions will deteriorate as the snow intensifies, impacting travelling. The snow may change to rain over southwestern parts of the province Thursday evening. Conditions will improve Friday morning.