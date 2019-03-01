Environment Canada Watching Two Storms that Could Impact The Province This Weekend and Early Next Week

A couple of storms appear to be headed our way this weekend and into early next week.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating the first low will pass south of the province on Sunday. Snow ahead of the system will begin over western Nova Scotia late in the day Saturday and spread to the east by overnight. Accumulations over much of the province could reach 10 centimetres but western regions and areas along the Atlantic coast may see more than 25 centimetres by the time snow tapers off later in the day on Sunday.

The national weather forecaster is also watching the approach of a second system on Monday. Precipitation from this system is expected to start as snow Monday morning, but may change through to freezing rain and rain for some areas throughout the day before ending Monday night. Environment Canada says it’s too early to provide more precise information including precipitation duration and accumulation. However it appears to be significant enough to disrupt transportation.