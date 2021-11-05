Eric Gillis says named AUS Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year is Special

St. FX Cross Country Head Coach Eric Gillis says being selected the best in the region is special.

At last weekend’s AUS Cross Country Championships in Moncton, Gillis was chosen as Women’s Coach of the Year.

The X-Women Cross Country Team also won the AUS banner, led by Antigonish native Siona Chisholm, who crossed the finish line in first. Chisholm was also chosen the Athlete of the Year and Rookie of the Year in Women’s Cross Country. It was also a great meet for the X-Men Cross Country team, who finished 2nd.