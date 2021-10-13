Tim Horton's Antigonish
Fat Bike and other Items taken in Break-in At Antigonish Business

There was a break-in at an Antigonish business over the weekend. On its Facebook page,

Image of the suspect captured on surveillance camera by the Highland Bike Shop.

Highland Bike Shop says one its Fat Bicycles and other items were taken from the business early Monday morning.

A picture of a suspect captured by the Bike Shop’s security cameras is posted on its Facebook Page. Anyone who might have information on the theft is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-863-6500. The business also asked its followers to monitor buy and sell sites in case the stolen articles show up there.