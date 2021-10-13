Fat Bike and other Items taken in Break-in At Antigonish Business

There was a break-in at an Antigonish business over the weekend. On its Facebook page,

Highland Bike Shop says one its Fat Bicycles and other items were taken from the business early Monday morning.

A picture of a suspect captured by the Bike Shop’s security cameras is posted on its Facebook Page. Anyone who might have information on the theft is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-863-6500. The business also asked its followers to monitor buy and sell sites in case the stolen articles show up there.