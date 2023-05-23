Fatal Collision on Highway 16 at Meaghers Hill

Guysborough County District RCMP say a 74-year-old woman has died following a two car collision on Highway 16 in Meaghers Hill late Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were alerted of the crash at around 5:30 p.m. ; RCMP, EHS and fire department responded to the collision

Officers learned that a pickup truck travelling north toward Antigonish and a car headed south toward Guysborough collided at a slight curve between old Monastery Road and Reddys Hill Road.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a Larry’s River Woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the pickup, a 50-year-old Havre Boucher man, sustained minor injuries.

That section of Highway 16 was closed for about 10 hours as a RCMP Highway Reconstructionist investigated the crash.

RCMP say there is no indication of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the collision. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.