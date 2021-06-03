Federal and Provincial Governments partner to Improve Affordable Housing, Including a Development in Port Hawesbury

The provincial and federal governments have announced support for three affordable housing developments in Nova Scotia, including one locally.

Infrastructure and Housing Minister Geoff MacLellan and Federal Families, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen say $3.25 million will be spent to help build 65 units for seniors and low-income Nova Scotians.

In Port Hawkesbury, $1.2 million will go to preserve and improve 24 vacant affordable units that will be rented significantly below the market rate. Officials say the funding will be for two, 12 unit apartment buildings at 651 Queen Street and 109 Sydney Road. There will be 6 studio, 12 one-bedroom, and 4 two-bedroom units at below market rate rent. Work is expected to be completed by the end of May, 2022.

The other two projects would create 25 affordable units in Bridgewater and convert a former school in the Oyster Pond area of the Halifax Regional Municipality into 16 affordable one-bedroom units for seniors