Federal and Provincial Governments Support Cheticamp Cultural Quarter

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced a federal contribution of $2 million for the

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) to upgrade the Chéticamp Cultural Quarter (CCQ).

The Government of Nova Scotia, through the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, is also contributing $1.5 million through the Canada-Nova Scotia Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction.

These investments will support several upgrades to the Chéticamp Cultural Quarter – a multifunctional arts facility and annex of École NDA. The improvements will include a conference room, art gallery, artist studios, a 200-seat theatre, a community library and a café. The facility will also be equipped with new, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment.

The facility will give community members and students a place to come together to create, practice and perform, while offering a range of Acadian art and culture experiences for visitors and residents to enjoy.