Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia Tables New Electoral Map in the House of Commons

A local MP said he is disappointed to see a report tabled yesterday by the Federal Electoral

Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia still includes the realignment of the current Central Nova and Cape Breton-Canso ridings.

The proposed changes would see portions of Antigonish town and county currently in Central Nova become part of a new riding with Cape Breton and parts of Guysborough county, called Cape Breton-Antigonish, which will also include Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria. Central Nova, to be renamed Pictou-Eastern Shore-Preston would retain Pictou County and the District of St. Mary’s and will push further west to include more portions of Halifax County.

Back in May, the commission heard from residents regarding the proposed changes but the report tabled yesterday in the House of Commons includes the initial changes.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said while the feedback from local residents indicated the majority were against a change to the boundaries, the commission still feels Antigonish should join with the new riding.

Fraser said there is still an opportunity through a parliamentary process to further register objections to the findings of the commission, adding his hope is he and others will be able to persuade parliament that the commission has not reflected the will of the community. He thanked residents who came out to the public meetings, adding he will continue to take the voice of the community to Ottawa.