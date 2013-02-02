Federal Government announces an Increase in Student Loan Forgiveness for Doctors and Nurses working in Under-Served Rural and Remote Communities

Last week, the federal government announced the policy to increase loan forgiveness by 50 per cent is now in effect for doctors and nurses working in under-served rural and remote communities.

A release from the government states up to $60,000 will be forgiven for a family physician or family medicine resident, and up to $30,000 for a nurse or nurse practitioner.

This is a 50 per cent increase to the maximum amount of forgivable Canada Student Loans for eligible family physicians, family medicine residents, nurses and nurse practitioners working in under-served rural and remote communities. Approximately 3,000 doctors and nurses will benefit in the first year, and up to 8,000 per year will benefit by 2032–2033.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the changes are a big recruitment tool for local doctors and health professionals.

The change is expected to attract nearly 1,200 new doctors and 4,000 new nurses to under-served rural and remote communities across the country over the next 10 years.