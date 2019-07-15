Federal Government commits $700,000 to New Home for the Antigonish Farmers Market

The president of the Antigonish Farmers’ Market Association is a happy man following an

announcement over the weekend.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $700,000 in funding for a new building for the Antigonish Farmer’s Market. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish and Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Insurance are each contributing $200,000 while the Town of Antigonish offered $150,000. The Antigonish Farmer’s Market Association raised $102,000.

Casey van de Sande, president of the Antigonish Farmers’ Market Association, said this means all of the funding is place to erect the building and it’s just a matter of waiting for the construction to begin. With that said, the association will continue to raise funds. He is estimating a three to four month construction period.

Van de Sande said the new building will be across from the Antigonish Arena. The Antigonish Farmers’ Market currently attracts over 70,000 visitors every year with annual sales in excess of $1 million.