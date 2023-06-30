Federal Government Commits More than $100 Million to Support Nova Scotia Government Initiatives to Switch to Cleaner Energy

The federal government has announced more than $100 million to support initiatives by the

province in cutting pollution and making life more affordable for Nova Scotians.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the funding will impact both households and communities in Nova Scotia. Fraser, Nova Scotia’s representative in cabinet, says the funding from the federal government’s Low Carbon Economy Fund will impact the province in two ways.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher welcomes the announcement, saying the town has seen the benefits of such programs to its residents.

Fraser says the balance of the money, $41.2 million, will go to other provincial initiatives to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Fraser says funding typically goes to community based programs; details will be announced by the province soon.

Fraser made the announcement in Antigonish, to underline the town’s efforts in recent years to reduce emissions, and its goal to become Canada’s first net-zero community