Federal Government Commits More than $700,000 under Two Programs for Pictou and Antigonish Counties

The federal government has announced investments of more than $700,000 for eleven revitalization projects in Pictou and Antigonish Counties.

Word of the government support was made this morning in New Glasgow by the Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Pettipas-Taylor.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says one of the programs that provided funding is the Rediscover Main Streets intiative, that helps communities participate in the re-opening of the economy, following the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Town of Pictou is also receiving $195,000 for two other projects under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

Others receiving support under this program including the Hillside Community Society, the Pictou Landing Fire Department, the Hector Arena Commission, East River Valley Recreation Association, Trenton and Area Minor Softball and the Merigomish and Area Recreation and Social Association.