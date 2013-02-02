Federal Government Finalizing Agreements with Small and Rural Communities to Fast-Track Home Construction

Last week, the federal government announced it is finalizing agreements with more than 60 small and rural communities to provide more than $176 million to fast-track the construction of over 5,300 homes in the next three years, and more than 51,000 homes over the next decade for rural Canadians.

A release from the government states as part of these Housing Accelerator Fund agreements, small and rural municipalities will create action plans to accelerate permitting processes and remove other barriers, to speed up construction.

Federal housing minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said they are working with communities that agreed to change their zoning practices, speed up their permitting processes, and who could use a little extra support to prepare their communities to have homes built in new neighbourhoods.

Fraser said there is no single solution the government is pointing communities towards, adding government is working with communities so they can develop local solutions allowing them to accelerate the pace of home building.