Federal Government pledges $2.6 million to Mulgrave Road Theatre Expansion

The home of the Mulgrave Road Theatre in Mulgrave is getting help from the federal government in its plans for an expansion. On Friday, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced the federal government will commit $2.6 million towards the RoadHouse Creative Centre.

Once completed, the new RoadHouse Facility will house a 2,500 square foot creation and performance space with automatic retractable seating for 90 to 100 audience members. Another 5,500 square feet of space will house a multi-purpose lobby and meeting space, dressing rooms, storage, restrooms, workshop facilities, as well as a light and sound booth and interior and exterior community gathering spaces.

The facility, adapted from the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation building, earlier received $400,000 towards the expansion from the province.