Federal Government to Include More Funding for Child Care in Budget

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is working to create more child care spaces in rural communities. Recently, Ottawa announced measures that will be included in the federal budget for child care.

Fraser says there are several initiatives planned.

Other measures include increasing training for early childhood educators, with $10 million committed over two years. There’s also $1billion in low-cost loans and $60 million in non-repayable grants to build new spaces and expand and renovate existing child care centres.