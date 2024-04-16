Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre captures Two Theatre Nova Scotia Robert Merritt Awards

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre picked up a couple of awards at a gala in Halifax Monday Night.

Theatre Nova Scotia handed out its annual Robert Merritt Awards, recognizing excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia.

“The New Candian Curling Club” which played last summer at the Bauer Theatre captured the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble.

Diego Cavedon Dias received the award for Outstanding Costume Design for the Festival Antigonish children’s production “The Adventures of the Little Girl and the Wind”.